Mild and breezy today. Showers possible Sunday morning.

A cold front will move in by Sunday morning, and scattered showers will be possible. Morning lows will be in the low 60s. The rain will move out by midday, and we’ll still warm up near 70. It’s going to be another breezy day with northwest winds around 10-20 MPH. Much cooler air will arrive Sunday night, and we’ll drop into the low 40s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Near freezing temperatures are expected by Tuesday morning. We’ll be in the upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon with more sunshine.