Larry Simmons commits to Ole Miss

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - More than a handful of power five schools made their recruiting pitch to Moss Point’s Larry Simmons, but he will soon call Ole Miss home.
The wide receiver announced on Twitter late Thursday night he that committed to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. He still has one more season with the Tigers, but has already left a legacy and then some. In three seasons, he’s totaled over 2,000 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns.
Simmons is one of the highest-rated recruits in the entire Magnolia State.
