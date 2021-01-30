Juan Tequila’s finds success in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Across the United States, locally-owned businesses have felt the harsh impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some are finding ways to get by and even expand through the health crisis.
“Everything started in Long Beach, 10 years ago,” Juan Maldonado said.
For more than a decade, he has owned and operated Juan Tequila’s - serving up flavors from south of the border.
“I always say, we have Tex-Mex and Mexican food, real Mexican food.” Maldonado said.
But after operating locations just in Harrison County, owners felt it was time to set up shop in Waveland, along Highway 90.
For the past six months, Juan Tequila’s newest location has seen success despite the challenges of the pandemic.
“There were a lot of restaurants that were closed in town, and I never closed,” Maldonado said.
That’s something that gives the staff a sigh of relief.
“I always worked in restaurants so it’s been working great for me.” manager Estavo Garcia said.
The location has become another place where Juan Tequila’s staff serve dishes unlike any other found on the coast.
“They love what they do,” Estavo said. “They come here everyday to do the best.”
While the owners said they enjoy spreading their culture and their food across South Mississippi, they said its a privilege to do so with other Latinos.
“That’s one of the things that I like,” Estavo said. “I can understand the people and they can understand me.”
As the Waveland location continues to buzz, owners are focused on even more expansion.
“We want to get a bigger parking lot and build a patio.” restaurant partner Ernesto Garcia said.
Until then, they hope that you come try something new either in their dinning room or yours.
“We wait for you at Juan Tequila’s in Waveland,” restaurant partner Roman Garcia said.
If you aren’t in the Waveland area, Juan Tequila’s has a location in Saucier and in Long Beach.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.