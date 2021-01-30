Everyday Americans take a stand against Wall Street elite through online forums

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A battle between the big wigs on Wall Street and your neighbor is unfolding right now. The free market is the arena, and Wall Street is bleeding.
Well, the movement began in one of the unlikeliest of places, online in a Reddit forum known as “Wall Street Bets,” where investors encouraged one another to buy loads of GameStop stock, forcing hedge funds who bet against the stock to purchase their stock back before they take on a greater loss.
The surge has increased GameStop’s market value from $2 billion to $24 billion, and its shares have risen by 1,700% since December. Several south Mississippians have made gains due to the surge, but many of the investors are stressing this is about more than money.
“I think that for the first time, Wall Street is kind of crapping their pants at the idea that people are coming together and you know, you can manipulate the market, but so can we,” said Wall Street Bets member and investor Noah Gill.
The historic showdown is being pushed further into the spotlight thanks to social media, and one GameStop investor believes this stand against Wall Street will lead to several changes in how the free market operates.
“That is the new generation, so kudos to the kids today for figuring that out. You know that is a big deal, what we have been shown through this demonstration, and I think it is only going to make things fairer across the board for your average investor like myself,” said investor Bradford Fulton.
While that could be a long-term effect from this phenomenon, some restrictions and limits have already upset investors looking to join the fight and make some money for themselves.
Some brokers like Robinhood are limiting the amount of stock one can purchase, and at one point, were not allowing more GameStop stock to be sold.
”I am not a fan of it. It seems very pandering and looking down on the common person when applications and companies like RobinHood come out and say ‘Well we restricted it to protect you from yourself,’” said investor Randy Morgan. “That is not really what it feels like you’re doing. It feels like you are trying to protect these hedge funds and billionaires who frankly made a bad investment.”
The question now is what is next. With restrictions at least temporarily slowing the climb, how long will these investors quote “hold the line” and refuse to sell stock that is soaring in value?
This movement, and really the stand against Wall Street, is now affecting everyone. The Dow is down over 600 points, suffering its worst week since October, and some are concerned that if GameStop continues to rise, it could cause hedge funds to sell other securities in order to raise capital.
One thing is for sure though, this bubble has exposed millions to the free market. Whether they started investing to make a statement or to make some money, they won’t be going anywhere.
“I think we’re seeing social-economic justice,” Gill said.
