“We just knead more time”: Tatonut announces plans to reopen following owner’s death

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In a Facebook post Thursday, Tatonut Donut Shop announced plans to reopen the iconic Ocean Springs shop following the tragic loss of owner David Mohler.
The shop’s doors have been closed since Mohler’s death earlier this month from COVID-19 complications. According to family members, he had been dealing with an underlying lung disease and heart issues and was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Mohler is survived by his wife, Theresa, and daughter, Katelyn.
Since Tatonut is a small, family run business, some worried about its future in light of Mohler’s passing. He and his wife operated the shop for decades, and David Mohler himself kneaded their famous dough every day. The Facebook post promises, “The dough will rise again... we just knead more time! Thank you for your patience, stay tuned.”
As word spread of Tatonut’s plans to reopen, excitement grew both online and on Government Street.
“We are so excited,” said former Ocean Springs resident Andie Bradford. “We just want them to take their time and mourn how they need to mourn, and we will be ready and waiting to support them whenever they come back.”
No word yet on when exactly Tatonut will reopen, but WLOX will keep you updated.
