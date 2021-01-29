Shuckers announce 2021 coaching staff

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As we await the start of the minor league baseball season, it’s uncertain when opening day will be at MGM Park, or what team will come in to face the Shuckers when that day comes.
But we do know who will be in the first base-side dugout.
The Shuckers announced on Thursday that manager Mike Guerrero will be back for his fifth season in Biloxi. The last two seasons under Guerrero were the two best in franchise history, with a combined record of 163 wins and 116 losses, and a pair of Southern League championship appearances. Joining him will be hitting coach Chuckie Caufield, who will be in his fourth season with the team, and new pitching coach Nick Childs.
“Very honored to be a part of the Shuckers. I love the city, the environment and the ballpark,” Guerrero said. “The expectations are always high. Hopefully we can win a championship for the city of Biloxi.”
