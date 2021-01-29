Shuckers announce 2021 coaching staff

The Shuckers announced on Thursday that manager Mike Guerrero will be back for his fifth season in Biloxi. The last two seasons under Guerrero were the two best in franchise history, with a combined record of 163 wins and 116 losses, and a pair of Southern League championship appearances. Joining him will be hitting coach Chuckie Caufield, who will be in his fourth season with the team, and new pitching coach Nick Childs.