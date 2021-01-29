Pearl River County High School hosts bullying and suicide prevention rally in hopes of change

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - The death of a Pearl River County High senior, Gavin Pell, brought current and former students together Thursday to talk about bullying and suicide prevention.
The 18-year-old took his own life on January 3rd. His family said that he was on the quiet side, but when he stepped in the kitchen, his food’s flavor spoke for itself, he was an aspiring chef.
Students came together to raise awareness so that no one else’s dreams will come to an end early. Also, several students came out to hold signs and sign ribbons to show support.
Some said that Pell was bullied, but the school’s administration said neither Pell nor his family reported bullying issues.
“We’ll administer discipline if necessary in those situations,” said Alan Lumpkin, PRC superintendent of education. “I can tell you every case that’s witnessed and every case that’s reported is dealt with and investigated.”
Students said that bullying does happen and they wanted to do something to show they want it to stop and for students to treat each other better.
“If you’re going through something—like depression or suicide, just know that there’s all people here to help you,” said rally organizer, Anniemae Keller. “Just know that if it’s just a friend, best friend, that one aunt, just reach out to them and say ‘Hey, I’m feeling like this, can I talk to you?”
Another rally organizer Jade Howell said “People have lost that sense of feeling comfortable with talking about mental health. I wish for people to know you’re not alone.”
The Pearl River High School principal said that student council is planning to dedicate a week of school events to raise awareness against bullying and suicide.
