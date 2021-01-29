Krewe of Gemini braves pandemic to have Carnival ball

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Normally, the Biloxi Civic Center would be buzzing with Carnival balls right now. In any other year, seven different krewes would have come through the 1,000-person capacity space. But this year, only one krewe made the commitment during the pandemic: Krewe of Gemini.
Ball Captain Shellie Moses has been busy with all the preparations for Saturday’s ball. But the hard decisions started months ago as organizers weighed whether or not to move forward with their plans.
“We’ve been on the fence back and forth several times,” she said. “But in the end, we took a survey of all of our members and our members said it was important to them to continue the tradition. So, we honored the request of our members and that’s what we’re doing.”
Moses said the krewe is going above and beyond all the safety requirements.
“What we are allowed to have in the civic center is 500 people,” she said. “We opted to go with less than 300 simply to make sure the safety of our members and their invited guests were in the forefront of our thoughts.”
Bill Raymond, the city’s historical administrator, said the 50 percent capacity was actually a good fit, so to speak, for Gemini.
“Most of the organizations are just too big for that,” he said. “But Gemini, being a smaller krewe, was able to make that work.”
And he’s happy that there will be some sort of Carnival celebration.
“As long as they’ll do it in a safe manner and follow the protocols, I think they can do it safely and, they can have a good time.”
Moses, who has been ball captain going on six years, realizes the choice may be controversial, but it’s been worth it.
“It would have unequivocally been easier not to do this, in so many, many fashions; in so many ways. Sleepless nights, everything that goes along with it,” she said. “And, of course, the people that are not members of our krewe that are questioning our doing it. ... I will probably be tagged as the person who went on with the ball. So, you know, it may be part of my legacy when somebody is talking about me down the road. But, it’s something that I’m willing to live with.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.