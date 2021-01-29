Friday’s Forecast

Starting off even colder than yesterday morning with temperatures as cold as the lower 30s. Expect plentiful sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday looks dry for most of the day and not as cold with morning temps in the 40s and afternoon temps in the 60s. Saturday evening a rain system will move in from the west bringing a few showers continuing Saturday night. While some wet weather may linger into Sunday morning, expect gradually drier Sunday afternoon and evening. Following these weekend showers, a cold front will arrive and send us from a relatively mild weekend into a cooler pattern just in time for the next work week.