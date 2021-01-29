Curfew extended in Moss Point as parent panel offers solutions to prevent violence

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A panel of parents met with Moss Point city leaders Thursday night to discuss what they are noticing among the city’s youth that could be leading to the recent trend of violent crimes.
Parents on the panel did not holding back their emotions.
“Somebody of age is out here supplying these young people with these guns,” said one mother.
The same Moss Point mother believes adults need to take more responsibility when seeing minors with guns.
“Start telling on each other because we are not doing what we are supposed to be doing as adults and role models for these children,” she said.
Another parent on the panel was Ruben Lee, a father living in Moss Point that feels the responsibility must start inside the home.
“As we move the structure line back, I think that’s where we start to lose different things,” he said. “I think we need to stay engaged, keep that bed made. And when I say structure, I’m talking about the little things.”
Being an attentive and responsible parent does not end there. Mandy Rickher says she makes it a point to utilize technology to monitor her children.
“People will post everything on social media,” said Rickher. “Kids, when they are not able to vent to their parents, or their peers, they vent to social media.”
The roundtable discussion lasted more than two hours including answering questions from viewers on Facebook Live. Eleynn Barnes says she feels the open communication will help lead Moss Point in the direction of less of violence.
“We feel more comfortable now being able to talk about the problems we are having here in our city because we love our city,” said Barnes. “The children are our future and I feel like this panel tonight will come up with a solution.”
On Saturday, Moss Point will hold another roundtable discussion on the topic, but this time they will hear from teenagers.
In response to the three murders of young people in Moss Point since New Years Eve, Mayor Mario King has extended the curfew for minors through Jan. 31. The mayor said he will then extend it for another five days on Feb. 1.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.