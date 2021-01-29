CASA, Harrison County Youth Court resolve differences

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A months-long rift between the Harrison County Youth Court and the advocacy group CASA has been resolved.
Judge Mike Dickinson swore in 24 CASA volunteers Thursday and already appointed two on cases. The others will be re-appointed to the cases they were working on in September when the dispute began.
CASA is Court Appointed Special Advocates. The organization is a non-profit, made up of staff and volunteers who review legal cases brought by Mississippi Child Protective Services. In September, the judge barred members of Harrison County CASA from his courtroom until changes were made.
“I’m more than happy to have them back in,” Dickinson said Thursday afternoon. “We had some things that needed to get straightened out, but everything got straightened out and now we are in a position to continue to appoint them to cases.”
CASA Board Member Scott Allen was part of the team that helped settle the differences.
“Our role in the court is to provide trained, vetted advocates and we didn’t have that perfectly in line and from the judge’s point of view,” Allen said. “It’s his responsibility that we’re providing the very top of what we can and so we had to improve our processes.
Allen also added “Over the last few months, we have had a chance to do a thorough investigation, to make sure our program is fully lining up with CASA national standards, and with the youth court’s expectations. Also in that process, we learned a lot about other CASA programs. We partnered with the Hancock County program to learn how they operate. We definitely needed to make a couple of adjustments and we were able to make those and we have built a stronger relationship than I think we have ever had with Youth Court.”
Dickinson agreed. “I think we are now in a position to move forward and make this program bigger and better than it ever was before.”
Scott Allen’s wife, Andria Allen, will serve as interim director of CASA and former director Jeannie Herrin will head a new non-profit that will work in tandem with CASA.
In her time as director of Harrison County CASA, Jeannie Herrin expanded the services they offered. However, that was deflecting CASA from their primary purpose.
“These were great programs, programs the board believed in, but they aren’t actually CASA’s mission,” Scott Allen said. “CASA is a very defined program, Court Appointed Special Advocates, we are there to provide the court with information so they can make a better decision specific to the child in the case.”
Now those services such as their resource center with supplies for families, a ride service and more will be offered by Harrison County Victim Resource Center. It will work with a wide range of crime victims.
“We are going to be working with children who are neglected and abused, hopefully through CASA of Harrison County and CPS,” Herrin said. “Also we have victims of domestic violence, we have victims of sexual trafficking, lots of different crime.”
Herrin said the organization is now registered as a 501-c-3 and is developing policies and procedures, but she knows there is a need for the services.
“A lot of these folks that we’re going to be working with, they don’t have a support system,” said Herrin. “And when you don’t have a support system, that’s a tremendous barrier. Who’s going to help you? Who’s going to guide you along the way? or even provide you transportation or moral support saying ‘you can do this.’ And that is our hope that we are going to provide the support and services in one location for the families and children that are victims of crime.”
Herrin said they have received support from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, and have a short-term grant, but they are looking for additional funding. Herrin said you can contact her at 785-224-7609 if you want to help support the organization.
Harrison County CASA is also in need of more volunteers. There are more than 300 Harrison County children currently in Child Protective Services care and Scott Allen they need at least 100 CASA volunteers to help protect their interests. They have also recently expanded into Stone County, They are currently seeking more than 60 new volunteers to meet the children’s needs.
You can call CASA at 228-865-7078 for information on how you can get involved.
“You get to touch the most needy person imaginable, a child that has been experiencing neglect or abuse,” Allen said. “It’s very rewarding work but it is very difficult work.”
