Cade Crosby, Carson Paetow making impact for USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss head baseball coach Scott Berry met with the media Thursday to preview the upcoming baseball season, which is just three weeks away.
The Golden Eagles were an impressive 12-4 last season before the year was cut short. This year, they have a fairly young roster, with 17 true freshmen, including two from the Coast - Cade Crosby (Gulfport alum, previously attended Long Beach) and Carson Paetow (Vancleave alum).
Despite a difficult and unique offseason, both guys made an impression on the coaching staff.
“Couple of newcomers I thought made impacts this fall were Cade Crosby, true freshman out of Gulfport. We’re going to find him in the lineup somewhere,” Berry said. “I can’t tell you right now where that is, but he’s an exciting baseball player who does a lot of things right. We have a lot of young guys, someone I didn’t mention that have a chance to see the field too is Carson Paetow. Big left-handed, strong outfielder, first baseman from off the Coast.”
