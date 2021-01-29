Boyfriend arrested in ‘very brutal’ murder of Kosciusko woman; 1-year-old also injured

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested in what police call the “very brutal” murder of his 33-year-old girlfriend.
According to Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew, the suspect, Ray Parker Jr., 45, shot his girlfriend, Adrienne Coker, multiple times in her torso, head and arms.
The couple’s 1-year-old child was also injured during the shooting. The toddler was not shot and only received minor injuries.
The shooting occurred, police say, as Coker and her child were trying to leave in her vehicle and continued in the yard once Coker got out of the vehicle.
Parker was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Parker is now in the Leake County Jail. His bond is set at $1 million for the murder charge, $100,000 for the aggravated assault charge and $50,000 for the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge.
