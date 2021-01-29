Biloxi Little Theatre prepares to debut virtual show

”We’re revitalizing and kind of bringing back to life coastal theater for the people,” said Matthew Ditsworth, one of the actors in the production. “It was kind of a thing that everyone took for granted before the pandemic happened, that you could just go out to the theater and enjoy a show. Now, we’ve been without that for so long that I hope us bringing the show to the audience in this way can kind of spark that theatre craze on the coast again.”