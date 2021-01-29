Biloxi Little Theatre prepares to debut virtual show

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The coronavirus pandemic has forever changed the world, but local theatres are getting creative so they can once again perform, and showcase their passion.
Biloxi Little Theatre’s newest show will be breaking the mold.
The team began creating “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the summer of 2020 but, due to the climbing number of COVID-19 cases, production was delayed. The crew was forced to get creative and find a way to help the show go on in a safe manner.
”Whenever someone comes into Biloxi Little Theatre, we have them stop at our sanitation station, sanitize their hands, check their temperature and fill out a health questionnaire for contact tracing,” said the theatre’s director Teresa Johnson. “We keep everyone as distant as we can in the theater, masks at all times. No exceptions.”
The cast obeyed all the same rules, even during rehearsals and their filmed performances. The team found clear masks that, not only keeps everyone safe, but allows the audience the ability to see the performers’ facial expressions.
”They go on around the back of the head and they have this foam strip across the chin and across the nose that seals everything in as they sing so they aren’t spraying droplets on each other and the audience,” said Johnson.
Keeping everyone safe isn’t the only goal, although it is the primary one.
”We’re revitalizing and kind of bringing back to life coastal theater for the people,” said Matthew Ditsworth, one of the actors in the production. “It was kind of a thing that everyone took for granted before the pandemic happened, that you could just go out to the theater and enjoy a show. Now, we’ve been without that for so long that I hope us bringing the show to the audience in this way can kind of spark that theatre craze on the coast again.”
You won’t be able to take in the show in a traditional format but you will be able to purchase tickets and stream it online this weekend. You can purchase virtual tickets here.
A small group of fans was allowed inside for the filmed performances, but everyone was socially distanced in the theatre.
