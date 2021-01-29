Anchors aweigh for newly pinned US Navy Chief Petty Officers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - USN not only stands for United States Navy, but it also stands for Unity, Service, and Navigation. Those are the core values of every sailor who earns the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
On Friday, 38 prospective Chief Petty Officers earned their rank and took part in pinning ceremonies at the Naval Construction Battalion Center (Seabee Base) in Gulfport. The event was split into three different ceremonies due to COVID-19 mandates. Also due to the pandemic, it’s the first time since September of 2019 that Chief Petty Officers have had the chance to enjoy the ritual of moving up in rank and pay.
They got an in-person ceremony for the occasion, with all the pomp, circumstance, and literally all the bells and whistles.
“Other commands have had to cancel their seasons and others have decided not to do it this year,” said Richard James, one of the 14 to be pinned in the first ceremony. “There’s no way to describe this feeling. This is something not everybody gets to achieve, so it’s outstanding.”
They say being a Chief Petty Officer is basically being a jack of all trades. They say, if you have a question, you “ask the chief.”
Picayune native Mark Massey is now one the Navy’s CPOs, and the ceremony happened right down the road from home.
“I wanted this for a long time. When I decided to join the Navy, obviously, this is one of the milestones I wanted to hit,” Massey said. “I’m the advocate for my junior sailors; I give words of wisdom to the junior officers and my peers.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.