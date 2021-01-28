Waveland playground takes shape with community support

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - They say it takes a village to raise a child, but in Waveland, it takes lots of community support to build a playground for kids.
The very unique playground for Pre-K and students with special needs is going up right now with a little help from some friends.
“I reached out to some people including Chaplain Powell from the Seabee Base,” said Tara Scott, Waveland Elementary pre-k coordinator.
Which turned into volunteer help from 30 Battalion One Seabees, then word spread about the project, and from there the idea became a community collaborative.
“We got the fire department here, the public works. We’ve got habitat for Humanity,” Scott added. “They’ve all stepped in, and it’s been heartwarming. They came together for children.”
And it’s not just your average playground, there are some interactive things in it, along with cognitive learning tools for the kids.
“This particular structure has three slides including a double slide,” said Lauren Knight, Pelican Playgrounds manager. “Three different ways to climb, including sensory panels, and musical aspects.”
When it’s completed, which should happen in a few days, there’s even something called ‘Babylon,’ where one child on the playground can talk to another on the other side of the playground,
“It was a miracle because we didn’t have a lot time for planning,” Scott said. “We just said we’ve got to get this done, the kids have been wearing masks & they didn’t have a playground that was specified for Pre-school.”
