C Spire invests $1B in Miss., Alabama over next 36 months

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Over the next three years, C Spire is investing $1billion to expand ultra-fast 5G in Mississippi.
The telecommunications and technology company made the major announcement Thursday, promising to create new jobs and dramatically grow Mississippi’s economy.
The project will result in faster delivery of 5G wireless technology in Mississippi markets and provide ultra-fast, all-fiber broadband services to over 200,000 homes and businesses by 2025 in Mississippi and Alabama.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said, “This is a big deal for the state of Mississippi. Connectivity is going to be the pathway to economic development in our future.”
Reeves said 100 years ago in America, people relocated themselves near trains because it gave them access to travel, but now, “people will relocate to places where there is connectivity.”
The governor said this investment will make Mississippi 12th in the nation when it comes to access to fiber.
