Thursday’s Forecast

Much colder this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. And thanks to breezy north winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour, the wind chill may be as cold as the lower 30s at times. It’ll stay chilly for much of the day with afternoon highs only reaching the 50s which is below normal for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine and crisp dry air thanks to dry high pressure which will maintain firm control over our weather pattern for the rest of the work week. Tonight, skies will be clearer and wind will be calmer, allowing temperatures to cool more rapidly. So, expect even colder temperatures late tonight into early Friday with lows dropping as low as the lower 30s. Saturday looks dry for most of the day and not as cold with morning temps in the 40s and afternoon temps in the 60s. Saturday evening a rain system will move in from the west bringing a few showers continuing Saturday night. While some wet weather may linger into Sunday morning, expect gradually drier Sunday afternoon and evening. Following these weekend showers, a cold front will arrive and send us from a relatively mild weekend into a cooler pattern just in time for the next work week.