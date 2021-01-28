Three Years Later: Murder case gets new attention, more reward money

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The murder of a Pass Christian man three years ago is still under investigation, and now, in hopes of speeding up a resolution, more money is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
By every account, Kenneth Charlot was simply a good man, and sister Gabrielle Malley said his family was always first.
“He was very private in his personal life, but he mostly hung out with family and friends,” said Malley. “He liked to go out to eat. He’s that favorite uncle. He lived here in this house and one of the rooms in the house had video games and twin beds when nieces and nephews came over they could play video games. They camped out in the living room to watch movies.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by his long-time friend Golman Ray.
“He was my best friend,” said Ray “I mean, he was somebody I could talk to about anything. I could ask him to help me out with anything. We may as well have been brothers.”
The family has paired up with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers to raise the award money to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for his murder three years ago.
“We can all read about the cold cases that’s on the Coast. But there are families that are tied to that cold case,” said Lori Freeman of MS Coast Crime Stoppers. “There is a family that’s hurting because they don’t have answers on who killed their loved one.”
Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman said this case remains the department’s top priority.
“We all felt this. It’s affected every one of us,” he said. “And the sooner we get this resolved, the better we will be, and the Charlot family can move forward.”
The 60-year-old Charlot was reported missing after a family member went to his home on Seal Avenue.
Later in the day, police responded to a car on fire later identified as Charlot’s.
The next day, his body was recovered in a wooded area in Gulfport.
In addition to grief, the family remains mystified.
“I can’t think of anybody who would want to hurt Kenny,” Malley said. “It’s totally senseless. Because he didn’t hang out with anyone who was getting in trouble. He doesn’t have a criminal record.”
And a resolution will give everyone closure.
“And I think then, he can rest in peace,” Ray said. “I think until that happens, he’s just not going to rest in peace.”
If you have any information, call the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can remain anonymous.
