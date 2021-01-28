Southern Miss Football 2021 Schedule Announced

The Golden Eagles kick off their 105th season by traveling to South Alabama (Sept. 4), marking the first time Southern Miss has opened the year on the road since 2016 and the first time the program has played in the city of Mobile since the 2007 GMAC Bowl. The team then enjoys back-to-back home games against Grambling State (Sept. 11) – who they will meet for the first time in their football playing history – and regional rival, Troy (Sept. 18).