Mickey Loomis: ‘more unknowns than knowns’ right now for Saints

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - General manager Mickey Loomis and the Saints are about to embark on what looks to be an immensely difficult offseason.
They have a number of big names locked into contracts, but that comes with a big price to pay- literally. New Orleans is projected to be in the ballpark of $100 million over the cap for next season as it stands. All of that, plus awaiting the decision of Drew Brees, puts a lot on Loomis’ plate.
But he’s no stranger to these situations.
“I don’t think it’s a lot different than last year. We’ll wait for him [Brees], but we have a lot of other planning to do,” Loomis said. “There are a lot more unknowns than knowns right now. We don’t yet know what the cap will be next year, even a narrow range we don’t have yet. We haven’t completed our roster evaluations from last season. At this point in time, there are more unknowns than there are knowns.”
