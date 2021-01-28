Man arrested after threatening to burn down Brandon business, harm any cop who got near him

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alabama man was arrested by police Wednesday morning after threatening to burn down a Brandon business.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. when a man refused to leave a business on Highway 80 while armed with “one or more” sharp objects. He was also threatening to torch the building.
The person who called the police said that the man threatened to harm any cop who came near him.
When Brandon police got to the scene, they tried to convince the man to exit the building but he refused.
The man, later identified as Elton Giozos Clark, then barricaded himself inside of the business. That’s when the Brandon Police Special Response Team responded to the scene and made entry into the building by using “less-than-lethal” means to take Clark into custody.
A knife was recovered from his possession but no one was injured during the incident.
The 47-year-old from Mobile, Alabama was medically cleared at the scene and then charged with commercial burglary and resisting arrest.
He was transported to the Rankin County Jail with a $50,000 bond. Clark is scheduled to appear in Brandon Municipal Court on February 3.
