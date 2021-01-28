Firefighters rescue one dog from house fire, help bury one that couldn’t be saved

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A heroic effort in the face of a terrifying situation played out last month in Bay St. Louis as first responders worked diligently to save the lives of two beloved pets.
At the beginning of December, Brittany D’Antoni was headed to a doctor after testing positive for coronavirus when she got a panicked call from her sister.
“We were going to Slidell and, on the way home, my sister called and told me the house was on fire,” recalled D’Antoni. “She was asking if (me and my two dogs) were in the house.”
While Brittany was safe, her main concern was for her pups. They were both still in the now-burning home.
“You need to tell them I have dogs,” a panicked Brittany told her sister over the phone. “They were in my bedroom!”
The rest of the ride home was a hard one as Brittany fought to focus on the road and get there safely in the wake of such devastating news.
“I’m driving on the interstate and trying to maintain my control and get home as soon as possible,” she recalled.
When she arrived, Brittany was met with flashing lights from first responder vehicles, but it was the ambulance that she ran to first. There, one of her dogs, Lilith, had been receiving oxygen. Her other dog, Leia, who was a deaf one-year-old Australian Shepherd, sadly, did not make it.
“Just seeing one of them and asking my sister where (Leia) was and finding out the smoke had gotten to her was just one of the hardest things to hear,” said Brittany. “But Lilith was so excited to see me. I’ve never heard her cry before and she cried as soon as she saw me. I saw her giving all the love to the ladies in the ambulance.”
Before Brittany could really process everything that was going on, first responders told her that Lilith was in need of emergency vet care, saying the oxygen they had given her was irritating her breathing. Brittany immediately jumped in the car and began rushing Lilith to the only open vet 30 minutes away in Biloxi.
“Driving there was very difficult because she was breathing heavily, very hard,” said Brittany. “She had a rough cough. She was full of soot. I was full of soot because of her so that was very intense already... I didn’t even see the house. I went straight to the vet.”
As her mom stayed behind to assess the damage at her home, Brittany cared for Lilith at the vet’s office, where they gave the pup eye drops and kept her overnight to monitor her cough.
After nearly four hours on the scene, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire completely but the house was a complete loss. Fire officials say they believe an electrical fire is what started the blaze.
“When the dog came out, I was actually thinking of my own dogs,” said Bay St. Louis Police Officer Scott Armentrout. “I have two furry kids myself and I wouldn’t want anything like that to ever happen to them. So I wanted to make sure I could help out and try to get them back for their owner.”
A few days later, some of the firefighters returned to the home to evaluate the damage. While there, members of the Bay St. Louis Fire Department went above and beyond to help Brittany say goodbye to Leia.
“The guys actually took and helped with the burial of one of the dogs,” said Deputy Fire Chief Ronald Avery. “You get to understand exactly where they were with their pets, and we’re sad for that but we are glad we were able to get in and at least save one dog and extinguish the fire.”
That kind of service - going above and beyond - is something Officer Armentrout said is no surprise when it comes to the city’s fire department.
“All the firefighters, we couldn’t have done anything like this without them,” said Armentrout. “They are the lifeline of any fire, crash, anything that happens. They are the ones that really make a difference.”
Since the fire, Brittany and Lilith have been staying with her grandmother in Louisiana as she continues to search for a place to live in the Bay St. Louis area. Once she gets back, she can be assured that Lilith will for sure have a new first responder friend.
“I’d love to keep up with my promise to Lily, taking her for a walk, playing ball, or giving her treats,” said Armentrout.
