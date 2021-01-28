Cornerstone Restaurant finds new home in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite restaurants taking a big hit throughout the pandemic, one Jackson County favorite continued to see success and even moved to a new location.
“23 years ago we started out as just a sandwich shop,” Cornerstone Restaurant owner Tommy Jackson said. “Over the years we just grew.”
Jackson’s team celebrated the grand opening of the restaurant’s new location on Jan. 28, bringing smiles to a dining room full of customers.
“Gautier is very, very lucky to have them here,” said long-time customer Ann Waller.
The restaurant’s decades of service earned the staff a crowd of loyal fans.
“I don’t think we lost any customer from Pascagoula,” Jackson said. “I believed they all followed us.”
And the community is ready to welcome the restaurant owners with open arms.
“They’re local people. They live here in Gautier,” Mayor Phil Torjusen said. “They got a family business and family businesses, I like to see them succeed.”
Although it might be a new location with a different look, owners said regular customers can expect the same menu, dishes and ingredients when they come.
The growing success and support has been a sigh of relief after the economic hardships of the last year.
“I cannot thank the city of Gautier enough or our loyal customer base.” Jackson said.
Whether you’re looking for good food or friendly service, customers said there’s something special about the Cornerstone
“I think people need to make the extra effort to come over for lunch.” Waller said.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.