Breaking Barriers on Ice brings ‘pure magic and happiness’ to people of all abilities

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Smiles lit up the skating rink at the Coast Coliseum on Wednesday as people of a different abilities got the chance to take to the ice, some for the first time.
Breaking Barriers on Ice was held to provide an opportunity for people with special needs and disabilities to experience ice skating.
People of all ages cheered as they touched the ice for the first time. Some frantically waved at loved ones just outside the glass, and a few just had looks of wonder on their faces as they were wheeled out onto the ice.
“I, tonight, witnessed pure magic and happiness that I can’t even begin to describe,” said Coast Coliseum Special Events Coordinator Jamie Nash.
The Coliseum and its sponsors put on the event free of charge, giving many with special needs and disabilities their first chance to get on the ice.
”It’s very rewarding to be here tonight,” said Dream Program Executive Director Billy Dungan.
The Dream Program, an organization that was founded to help people with disabilities in South Mississippi, hosted the event at the Coliseum. Because of COVID-19, they have been unable to do large events and gatherings as in years past so this limited event, which required masks and social distancing, was one that was eagerly anticipated by many of the program’s supporters.
”It’s been months and I was like, when can we do our events again, when can we do anything again?” said participant Olivia Carter. “It feels nice to see everyone again.”
The event proved to be a perfect reunion, with many enjoying the unique opportunity of getting out on the ice.
”I love ice skating,” screamed one participant.
No matter what a person’s disability or skill level is, volunteers found a way to help them have fun once they laced up their skates. Veteran skaters gave lessons while others pulled people around the rink using a hockey stick and children were pushed around on the child-friendly seals.
”The accessibility that the coliseum has provided for these kids and adults to ice skate is totally amazing to me because I had no idea some of these adaptive tools were actually available,” said parent Linda Stewart.
That creativity and effort was more than appreciated by those who enjoyed the night.
”I felt free, I felt alive, I felt rejuvenated and really happy,” said Carter.
After Wednesday night’s success, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is hopeful they can make Breaking Barriers on Ice an annual event.
