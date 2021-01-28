Annual Mardi Gras parade in Lucedale canceled due to COVID-19

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mardi Gras parade set to roll in Lucedale this Saturday has been called off.
It’s one of many parades to be canceled this carnival season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Lucedale made the decision Tuesday to call off the parade. Mississippi is still under a mask mandate through Feb. 3, 2021, and parades across the Coast have been canceled as a result.
Organizers say they are disappointed that the city will not allow the parade to go on, saying they just want to bring a sense of normalcy to this unusual carnival season.
“There are other things going on in the state,” said Tim Grave, president of the Lucedale Carnival Association. “You know, the governor can have Christmas parties with more than 50 people and nothing is said about that but when you come down to getting back to a little sense of normalcy, we can’t even have a parade outside.”
The Lucedale Carnival Association is working to determine alternative plans for celebrating Mardi Gras this year, which could include the parade being rescheduled to a later date.
