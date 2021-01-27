Hours extended at some Moss Point schools to provide more services to students

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point School District is adjusting the hours that students at some schools will arrive and leave school.
Starting on Feb. 1, 2021, the district announced it will expand most school hours to increase the instructional time for students. School leaders saying they are making this change to help close the educational gaps that are being seen across the district.
In a Facebook post, the district pointed out the lack of participation in after-school tutoring and similar services, saying those programs aren’t being used by the vast majority of struggling students. With the expanded school hours, additional tutoring time will now be part of a student’s daily school schedule.
At this time, the only schools affected by this change are Kreole Primary, Escatawpa Upper Elementary, Magnolia Middle, and the Moss Point Learning Center.
The biggest changes will happen at Kreole Primary Elementary and Escatawpa Upper Elementary, which will see an increase of 50 instructional minutes a day. That equates to more than four extra hours a week.
“This step to increase our instructional time with students, coupled with targeted instructional support within the day and quality instruction, is expected to have a positive outcome as students have a lost a great deal of potential instructional growth in the past 10 months,” stated MPSD in its letter.
In a letter provided to parents and posted on the district’s Facebook page, MPPD states that they are making this change due to multiple reasons. The reasons that contributed to instructional loss include the COVID shutdown of schools in the Spring 2020 semester, limited summer school engagement in 2020, start school virtually from August to October 2020, and a documented flatline of instructional growth on the first benchmark assessment for students in grades K-8.
While Moss Point High and the Moss Point Career Technical Education Center will continue arriving and dismissing at the same times as before, the district noted that students there would see a decrease in instructional minutes for classes that are not dictated by the state.
After school tutoring for 1.5-2 hours a day will also be offered at the high school at least three days a week for targeted students in need of academic support.
The district noted that the change in times will gives older siblings the opportunity to arrive home prior to their younger siblings.
Read the full letter from Moss Point School District below:
