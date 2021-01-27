Resolution would make Mississippi a ‘Bill of Rights Sanctuary State’. Here’s what that means.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Freedom Caucus has submitted a resolution that, if passed, would declare Mississippi a “Bill of Rights Sanctuary State.”
They have submitted this measure because, according to them, the recent election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is “disturbing” to many citizens of the state and that they promote ideas that are a threat to the “God-given freedoms our constitutional protects.”
“In recent weeks we have witnessed social media giants and big tech corporations work hand-in-hand with large media outlets and government officials to silence any voice that varies from their preferred political view,” they write.
They now say that our country is at a crossroads where liberty and tyranny meet. “We choose liberty,” they state, “and are asking you to lead the way.”
The resolution put forward would ensure that the rights of Mississippi citizens would remain protected by the U.S. Constitution and that citizens would reserve the right to decide on matters which concern their lives, liberty and property.
According to the Freedom Caucus, the first ten amendments outline the “God-given freedoms” on which America stands and the resolution’s passage would tell the world that Mississippi “will always defend [its] God-given rights.”
The resolution would seemingly be similar to a sanctuary city, which is a location which limits cooperation with the nation government - in most cases involving laws dealing with immigration.
A similar resolution recently failed in one Arkansas county, but passed in another. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Arkansas’s Scott County became the first county in the state to pass a “Bill of Rights Ordinance.”
This means that the county has declared that it will not enforce any laws that it deems unconstitutional, including restrictions on guns.
To read the full resolution, click HERE.
