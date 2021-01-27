MSDH face challenges reaching out to Hispanics during COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi hasn’t been spared from the pains of COVID-19 and the state’s minority communities have suffered more than others.
While just over half of the COVID deaths in the Magnolia State have been white people, that number is disproportionate to the population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, white people make up nearly 60% of the population, while minorities make up the rest.
Only 3.4% of the population in Mississippi is Hispanic, according to the Census Bureau, but health officials say they are being impacted by the virus at a greater rate.
“It has tremendously impacted them at a more severe rate than others. (Minorities) contract the virus at a higher rate, as well as die at a higher rate,” said Dr. Chigozie Udemgba, Director of the Office of Health Equity
Udemgba and his colleagues with the Mississippi Department of Health believe the current reality is due to the social and financial inequalities found among different races.
“It’s education, economics, housing transportation,” he said.
But health officials say there’s one other hurdle that the Hispanic community has to jump over.
“The language barrier is the big one,” said Dr. Hugo Quintana, a physician in the Signing River Health System.
Mississippi’s healthcare workers are dealing with only a handful of Spanish-speaking staff members giving proper guidance through the health crisis. Thus, they have to battle rumors swirling around social media and word of mouth.
“There’s a lot of misinformation, even among the Hispanic community,” Quintana said.
The lack of Spanish materials and information mixed with skepticism in the health system has led to low vaccination numbers in the demographic, a potentially higher COVID-19 case count than reported, and more people following less safety measures during the pandemic.
“They’re not able to directly hear the information in their own native language so that impacts them tremendously,” said Selma Alford, MSDH Language Access Director/Coordinator.
Health experts say that while the pandemic has been rough on people throughout the state, it also opened their eyes to glaring racial issues that they hope to solve.
“I think the pandemic highlighted that there’s still issues with the system and how we treat minority communities,” Udemgba said.
One of those needs is translators and interpreters, something that the state health department provides at their testing and vaccination sites.
“To make sure the community has that linguistic ability. If you’re not able to speak (English), we are able to serve you still,” Alford said.
While breaking language barriers is key, officials also stress the need for cultural competency among health, state and community leaders.
“Access goes beyond just being able to go through the door but how you treat them once you walk in that door,” said Udemgba.
In the meantime, health experts stress continued outreach in unrepresented communities as they do their best educating Spanish-speakers.
“This vaccine is safe. This vaccine passed scientific studies,” said Quintana. “If we get vaccinated we will be able to eliminate or eradicate this pandemic soon.”
Another effort to educate Mississippi’s Hispanic community on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines is a virtual town hall meeting that is taking place via ZOOM and Facebook Live. The live streams will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.
