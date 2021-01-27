Moss Point holds town hall focused on stopping the violence

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Moss Point gathered for a town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss the uptick in violence in the city. Since New Year’s Eve, three people have been killed during robberies.
Community leaders discussed potential plans that could help curb the violence.
Moss Point native Levi Sims emphasized that parents need to become more involved. “If you do nothing else, be a parent,” he said. “Toss your kids room tonight just to see what you might find.”
Sims said parents and community activists must find the true reason why children are getting involved in violent crimes.
“There was killing going on back in our day and there’s killings going on now, but what we want to do is get a grip on it,” said Sims. “Find out where these guns are coming from and what is making children nowadays tick, whether they’re being bullied into these things or whether they just have built up anger or mental issues. We want to find out the source so we can help.”
But once involved, Moss Point School District Alumni Association Vice President Monica Cooper believes you must stay involved in order to truly create change and consistently support children to guide them on a path away from violent crime.
“You can’t jump in today, lead some kind of march for unity or a march against violence, and then we don’t see you again,” said Cooper. “Mentorships are very important for our children. They need to see examples and they need to hear good information. So we need to make sure that we always include them, talk to them, create relationships with them.”
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce CEO Paige Roberts believes lowering the crime rate coincides with lowering the recidivism rate.
“What we’re saying to the felons when they can’t get hired is that you’re essentially wearing a scarlet F on your chest and you cannot change your life path through decent employment because you can’t find any,” said Roberts. “It often leads you back to a life of crime.”
Roberts says the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce plans to develop a program to help convicted felons find employment.
“Some of these convicted felons are making the mistake so young and serving their time so young that, when they come out, they have decades ahead of them where they can be constructive workers and productive bill-paying adults who do honest work,” said Roberts. “We have to be able to help them get there.”
On Thursday, Mayor Mario King will also be holding a meeting with parents to discuss the need to increase parental involvement.
You can watch the town hall in full below:
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.