Moss Point extends school hours for grades K-8 for tutoring

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The school day is about to get longer in Moss Point.
Starting Monday, the district will extend in-school tutoring tailored to meet students’ needs in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
The educational toll created by the lack of in-person teaching during COVID-19 is steep.
“Just think from March until October, we missed a great deal of direct instruction,” said Superintendent Shannon Vincent. “They had passive instruction. They had i-Ready, they had packets. We were checking in on them, they were doing virtual, but not all children do their very best in that environment.”
Some students have ended up two or more grade levels behind.
So, the school day for students in kindergarten through eighth grade will increase by about 50 minutes to work in individualized tutoring in smaller groups, developed after analyzing performance data this school year.
“It’s intended to wherever we are, whatever we’ve missed, we can go back and teach it,” Vincent said. “But we can teach it to the level that the students need it.
“If they are already high-flying, they’re going to get pushed to the next level,” she said. “If they struggle or are in the middle, then we’re going to teach to that area, and if they are really struggling, then we’re going to go back a grade level, teach that and then move them up to their current grade level.”
Elizabeth Dock is the director of curriculum and instruction.
“I’m really, really excited that we were able to discover the issue, address the concern, be bold enough to put this plan into place and to see it come to fruition,” she said.
However, it’s going to require a lot of work.
“All hands on deck,” Vincent added. “So, it will be all teachers, all teacher assistants, all grade levels.”
That’s OK with fourth-grade teacher Pamela Chatman.
“It fills my heart with joy because that is my purpose,” she said. “My purpose here is to make sure that our children get everything they need, and when I see the success and everybody else sees the success, they will see the benefits of the extended day.”
How are the students reacting?
“I didn’t really agree with it,” said fourth-grade student Ayden Walker. “But I thought it was going to be good, so we can get all the extra work done.”
“I liked it, but I also didn’t,” added fifth-grade student Kennadie Cooley. “Because people got stuff to do after school. It’s kind of good, kind of bad, but it will help people a lot.”
Vincent said the program is intended just to last through this current school term in preparation for next year’s assessments.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.