‘I do feel like it would be beneficial’: Why the minimum wage raise could help others

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - So is raising the minimum wage scale up to $15 an hour a good idea? Well, that of course depends on who you ask. We posed that question to people at the Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Giveaway at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Biloxi.
“I think raising the minimum wage helps a whole diverse group of the population,” said St. Paul pastor Kordell Sims Sr. “It could not only provide some but also enough.”
Asia Ayers works with the State’s Department of Human Resources and said every day she sees families struggling to put food on the table. That’s why she volunteered at Wednesday’s food giveaway, and that’s also why she thinks some type of minimum wage increase should be loaded up into law.
“I do feel like it would be beneficial, especially to those single parents,” Ayers said. “It would kind of fill in the gap for those families that have been missing out. Those families that haven’t been able to go and finish school or complete that trade.”
Under the current plan, the minimum wage would be raised up to $15 an hour in increments over five years, and if it would become law, the minimum wage would immediately go up to $9.50 an hour. Wage-earners like it, but those who own businesses said they may not have the finances to pay those increased wages.
The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009.
