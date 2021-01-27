Hattiesburg half marathon to be in-person event in 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s half marathon in 2021 will return to being an in-person event, although organizers will still be adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the coronavirus.
The 10th annual event, which will take place on April 10, will feature hundreds of runners, but start times will be staggered.
Race volunteers will also wear masks and practice social distancing.
Thirteen Pine Belt nonprofit organizations will benefit from race proceeds.
In 2020, the half marathon was a virtual event.
“We’re just so grateful to have the opportunity to produce this race safely, and we know with masks and spacial distancing, with staggering the runners start, we know that we can pull this event off,” said Michael Marks, a board member with the Pinebelt Foundation and the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission.
“We are still working with the committee just to pinpoint the number of volunteers but we’re looking at around 100 or so, give or take what the CDC recommendations are at that given time,” said Ali Rogers, director of the volunteer center at the United Way of Southeast Mississippi.
The race will begin and end at the Saenger Theater.
It will also feature 10K and 5K events.
To learn more about the half marathon, go to hburghalfmarathon.com.
