Dense fog & rain showers. Warm & humid now. Then, dry and cool.

Dense fog again for coastal areas as the day begins. Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms remain possible this morning. Then, skies should becoming less cloudy during the afternoon hours. High temperatures in the upper 60s with breezy northwest winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Any wet weather should finally come to an end by this afternoon as a cold front finally ushers in a drier and cooler pattern for the rest of the week. High pressure should keep us dry on Thursday and Friday and we’ll be cooler with mornings possibly dropping into the 30s and afternoons only in the 50s. Another rain system is still expected to arrive this weekend. Currently, the weekend’s best rain chances remain Saturday night into Sunday.