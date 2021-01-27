Coast Coliseum to host unique ice skating experience for people of all abilities

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A special group will get a unique experience on the ice Wednesday.
The Coast Coliseum is hosting Breaking Barriers on Ice, an ice skating event for those with special needs and disabilities. This is a free event sponsored by Century 21.
There will be volunteers from amateur and youth hockey to help people enjoy the ice.
Organizers say the ice is firm enough to support wheelchairs. They’ll also be pushing people around in chairs to give them the feeling of ice skating.
This is the first time the Coast Coliseum has hosted an event like this but they say it won’t be the last. They’re hoping to make this an annual event by partnering with the Dream program - a coast organization that works with people of all ages, abilities and special needs.
Special events and Marketing Coordinator Jamie Nash says the coliseum is proud to be able to offer this event.
“This is an opportunity for us to give back to our community along with the help of J Carter and company. We feel that everyone can come out and enjoy ice skating. So there shouldn’t be any type of barriers for anyone, so we’re trying to make that happen and give other people an opportunity that they may have never experienced before,” she said.
In order to attend Wednesday, you do have to register. There is limited capacity, and only a few spots left out of the 25 allowed are available. You can call 228-594-3700 to reserve your spot.
Breaking Barriers is happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
