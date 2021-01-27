Breezy & mild today. Big cool down coming tonight.

We’ll be drying out today, and the humidity will be lower by the end of the afternoon. We’ll warm up into the low 70s with some peeks of sun. Thanks to a cold front, it’s turning breezy today with northwest winds of 10-20 MPH.
Temperatures will tumble tonight, and we’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. The wind will make it feel like the 20s! Plenty of sunshine is expected on Thursday, but we’ll only warm up into the mid to upper 50s. Another cold night is expected with lows in the low to mid 30s by Friday morning. The afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs near 60s.
We’ll warm up into the mid 60s on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Highs on Sunday will be near 70. This front will pass by on Sunday, and it will bring a few showers. It will be cooler on Monday with highs in the low 60s.
