Tuesday’s Forecast

Foggy weather will make for another challenging drive in to work or school in parts of South Mississippi. You’ll likely need your rain jacket today, but maybe not all day. Rain showers will be likely at times today with a chance for thunderstorms. Wet weather will remain possible tonight and tomorrow morning thanks to a stalled front across the area. Then, the wet weather will finally come to an end by Wednesday afternoon as a cold front ushers in a drier and cooler pattern for the rest of the week. High pressure should keep us dry on Thursday and Friday and we’ll be cooler with mornings possibly dropping into the 30s and afternoons only in the 50s. Another rain system may move in over the weekend. Currently, the weekend’s best rain chances are expected to start Saturday night and continue into Sunday.