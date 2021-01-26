South Mississippi teachers honored as Extraordinary Educators

“It’s non-stop, you know, coaching those you get a week or two off before going to the next one, practicing all the time, driving busses in the morning and afternoon, and we started back going to school. It’s been a job, especially with how hectic it’s been this year. You know, we pull through it. It takes a team to get through it. That’s what’s so great about being here at the middle school. We do get a lot of help from each other. It’s a team effort,” Ulrich said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to get acknowledgment from the Curriculum Associates. The fact that teachers are getting acknowledged for all of the things that they do, people don’t see the back end of what we do all day every day. At this school, we work as a team so I think all teachers, right now, deserve the MVP award.”