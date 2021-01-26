Sen. Wicker will vote to dismiss ‘pointless and divisive’ articles of impeachment against Trump

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Roger Wicker says that he will vote to dismiss the “pointless and divisive” articles of impeachment against former president Donald Trump.
The articles of impeachment were brought against Trump in the wake of the riot on and inside the U.S. Capitol which left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer. Democrats and some Republicans have blamed Trump for inciting the riot, charging him with “incitement of insurrection.”
Sen. Wicker is not among them.
“Impeaching President Trump is a mistake,” we wrote in a press release Monday. “The effort to remove a President who is no longer in office raises serious constitutional questions and threatens to delay national healing.”
He then called the article of impeachment “rushed” and that it was done without any hearings or any careful consideration of evidence or precedent.
Wicker also said that a second impeachment trial against Trump, who is the only U.S. president to be impeached twice, would only “inflame partisan tensions and could poison the cooperative spirit we need in a 50-50 Senate.”
Additionally, the senator says he fears that it would bring more reproach on Congress’s “solemn impeachment power,” which, in his view, should be issued “sparingly and with sober deliberation.”
“The Senate has important business to do and should not be held up by a pointless and divisive delay,” he concluded. “I will vote to dismiss this article of impeachment against President Trump.”
President Joe Biden, though, said Monday in an interview with CNN that the impeachment process “has to happen,” and that, while it may effect his agenda, it could have “a worse effect if it didn’t happen.”
