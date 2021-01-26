Scattered showers continue tonight. More fog possible.

Thanks to a stalled front, we’ll see scattered showers tonight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. As this front lifts north, we’ll be back under warm and humid air. This could lead to more fog later tonight. Temperatures will stay steady in the 60s.
More showers will linger early Wednesday morning, but this front will move off to the east by the afternoon. We’ll warm up near 70 by the middle of the day. Cooler and drier air will move in by the afternoon, and the rain will be gone. Temperatures will plummet into the upper 30s to low 40s by Thursday morning.
Thursday afternoon will be sunny, but cool with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll drop into the mid 30s by Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be cool and sunny with highs near 60. We’ll warm back up into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with a chance for a few showers.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.