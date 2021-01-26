Road improvements coming along in west Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In west Gulfport along 15th Street, you may have noticed the ride is a bit bumpy. Well, that’s the start of a big project to restore the bad roads in the area.
Right now, milling is taking place. That’s just taking up the old and cracked up asphalt to prepare the road before resurfacing.
“We just wanted to come in this particular community, which is in the Quarters, west Gulfport and Gaston Point,” said Harrison County District 4 Supervisor Kent Jones. “The 15th Street is the main fare. You got schools that come through here. You got the hospital and just the community, so it’s a project we been really wanting to do, and we’ve had the opportunity to do it through the board and partnered with the city of Gulfport.”
This project is funded by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Jones said this project is very important to him to connect the different communities. Jones said this project is estimated to cost $300,000.
“Approximately,” Jones said. “It could be a little more as we get deeper into it. It’s a good project and it’s something the community wants.”
Jones said in the political arena, you should always try to do things that impact communities, and projects like infrastructure and restoring parks, Jones said, is doing just that.
“We’re just going in different places where we can and have the funds,” Jones said. “We just finished up Gulfport community, Martin Luther King Boulevard, another very important project.”
Jones advises drivers to slow down in the area to avoid car damage. There are workers out directing traffic that may result in a detour in your route, so it’s best not to be in a hurry.
“Slow down and be very careful because there are people out work doing the community service,” Jones said. “Just have patience because progress equals patience.”
This road work along 15th Street is estimated to be complete within the next 30 days, depending on the weather.
