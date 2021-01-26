MGCCC women fall to No. 9 Jones

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast battled back in the third quarter but couldn’t erase all the deficit against No. 9 Jones. The Bobcats held on to win 63-53 Monday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
The MACCC South Division clash was the first game of the season for both teams.
Gulf Coast was led by Ayanna McNairy (Fr., Brookhaven/Brookhaven) and Sharisse Bridges (Fr., Jackson/Callaway), who had 12 points each. Alisha Tucker (Fr., McComb/McComb) added 10
Gulf Coast trailed 39-19 after Jones scored the first seven points of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs scored the last eight points of the quarter to get it back to an 11-point deficit. Kelsi Jackson (So., Moselle/South Jones) hit four free throws in that stretch.
McNairy and Tucker scored the first two buckets of the fourth quarter to make it 43-36, and McNairy’s shot in the lane finished off a 16-2 run that made it a five-point lead.
Jones was able to pull back away by scoring eight of the next 10 points.
Gulf Coast hits the road Thursday to play Meridian. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.