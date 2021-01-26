How to book appointment for second vaccination shot and why some are frustrated

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Frustrations continue to grow over a lack of available vaccination appointments but state and local health officials say they are doing everything they can to people in and out.
More Mississippians are getting vaccinated each day but while they are raving about the teams at the vaccination sites, they can’t say the same about their attempts to schedule a second shot.
”The people at the Coliseum, the National Guard folks who are giving the vaccines, they’re doing a great job,” said Bill Denton. “The process is fast and efficient. Everything is just right. The problem is you got to get there.”
Bill Denton and his wife Linda were both eager to get their first shots.
”It really was a feeling of relief,”said Linda Denton.
But that excitement has turned to feeling letdown as they try to schedule the second shot.
”My biggest frustration has been not being able to get that second vaccination scheduled,” said Linda.
We talked with health officials this week to clear up some of the confusion and frustrations and were told if you’re trying to book your second vaccine appointment, they ask that you wait to do so until your about a week out from when you’re supposed to get that second dose.
On the MSDH website each morning, it shows the number of available appointments and where they are located. When appointments show as available, you will answer some questions.
One of the questions will ask you when you got your first vaccine. Once you put in that date, the website will give you a list of where available appointments are located. For example, if you got your first vaccine on Jan. 11, the website showed on Jan. 25 that there are now openings to book a second appointment in mid-February in Harrison and Jackson counties. But if you got your first vaccine within the last seven days, the website will not yet show any available appointments for your second dose.
State health officials say they know this is a frustrating procedure but ask that you please be patient and not fret. You will get your second dose, and it does not have to be exactly 21 or 28 days after receiving your first dose. Those timeframes are the earliest points that you can get your second dose, not the deadline.
State leaders are attempting to make improvements to the website so it performs better with heavy amounts of traffic. More vaccines are set to be shipped in February.
