How to book appointment for second vaccination shot and why some are frustrated

One of the questions will ask you when you got your first vaccine. Once you put in that date, the website will give you a list of where available appointments are located. For example, if you got your first vaccine on Jan. 11, the website showed on Jan. 25 that there are now openings to book a second appointment in mid-February in Harrison and Jackson counties. But if you got your first vaccine within the last seven days, the website will not yet show any available appointments for your second dose.