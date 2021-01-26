Historic Clinton, quaint atmosphere lures producers to film Lifetime movie

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re in the right spot you may be able to hear “Action” echoing through Clinton as cameras roll, filming a Lifetime movie.
You can feel the excitement in the air where crews use the quaint town as a backdrop for a movie about a stalker and a Clinton family.
“I think Clinton is the perfect town for a Lifetime movie,” said Mississippi College student Erika Hester.
She is thrilled that the suburban city is the setting for a Lifetime film.
Monday Hester was walking by as cameras were capturing a driving scene on historic Jefferson Street.
“I will definitely watch the movie,” said Hester. “I want to see it and support the filmmakers. And yeah Clinton’s kind of like home to me now since being here as a student. I’m really excited about it”.
The Hillionaire Production’s movie is a suspense thriller entitled “Teacher’s Watching”. Producers said the script was rewritten to take place in Clinton which is the home of producing partner Cedric Cornelius.
“He and I were talking about this film and I said we really need to look at more of a hometown, small type of atmosphere,” said Hillionaire Productions Lead Producer Jami McCoy-Lankford. “And he said Clinton would be perfect, and so we looked an it just worked out perfect”.
A drone hovers over Jefferson Street capturing more driving scenes.
About 30 locals have been hired to assist with the production of the story of a stalker who terrorizes a Clinton family.
“I love seeing our downtown, our brick streets being used for something like this just because they’re so pretty and it’s just suck a pretty community right here,” said Clinton resident Kyle Keith.
Filming ends February 9th.
“As much fun as we’re having right now it looks like we’ll be back to Clinton really soon after this one,” added McCoy-Lankford.
“Teacher’s Watching” is scheduled to air on Lifetime between late spring and early summer.
