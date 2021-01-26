Bill prevents public, private employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers are considering a new bill that would keep employers from requiring you to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Dan Eubanks (R) and Rep. Dana Criswell (R) gives each individual the freedom to decide if the vaccine is right for them.
This is how House Bill 719 reads:
“A public or private employer shall not require any of its employees, against the objections of the employee, to receive an immunization or vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 or Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) as a condition of the person’s employment or continued employment with the employer.”
Eubanks and Criswell are on the House Public Health and Human Services Committee, which will determine whether or not the bill gets a full vote on the House floor.
Right now, if your employer makes the vaccine mandatory, you must take it or you may face consequences, but Eubanks argues it’s a personal choice each person must make.
“It’s your health. It’s your body. And you should have every say on what is forced into it and upon it,” Eubanks said. “Anything less is nothing short of medical rape!”
Eubanks said it’s an attack on our collective liberty, under the guise of safety, “and it comes under the form of vaccines or mandates,” he said.
Both Eubanks and Criswell have been extremely vocal about healthcare freedoms.
December 22, 2020, Criswell shared a link with his Facebook followers about the Tuskeegee Experiment on history.com, where African American participants experienced severe health problems including blindness and mental impairment to treat syphilis in 1947.
One of the comments on Criswell’s post was from a woman who said she was a nurse, commenting that she would, “absolutely not under any circumstances take the COVID-19 vaccine.”
As of January 26, 2021, a total of 175,417 Mississippians have received the first dose of the vaccine and 18,012 people already have their second dose.
While thousands of people are on a waiting list to get the coveted vaccine, many more people are not jumping on board, prompting the creation of marketing campaigns to reach certain demographics, such as Blacks with the lowest vaccination rates.
But whether or not the vaccine is truly safe is debatable to Eubanks and Criswell.
What should not be up for debate, they say, is each Mississippian’s right to chose the vaccine or not.
We’ll keep you posted on this bill’s progress.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.