VCU using app to verify if students can enter certain buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Monday, Virginia Commonwealth University will use its mobile app to verify if students and faculty are complying with COVID-19 protocols.
The digital tool “Entry Pass” was developed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on VCU campuses. Before accessing certain buildings –– such as libraries, dining halls or the student commons –– students must show a green or orange icon on the VCU app.
The tool will indicate if the person has completed their daily health check, a required survey that asks if the person is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. A green check indicates the survey was completed and the student is cleared for entry.
The app will also indicate if the person has complied with mandatory asymptomatic surveillance testing. The testing is required for residential students, students taking on-campus classes, and those who work on campus. A yellow warning will indicate the individual did not show up for the test after becoming part of the selection pool. Students and faculty with this warning are still cleared for entry, but after two weeks, entry is no longer allowed.
Those that do not complete their daily health checks, or neglect to take a mandatory test, will be given a red “X” and not allowed into the facility.
Attendants at designated buildings will check phones as people enter. If someone does not have a phone, there is a website where folks can complete the survey and print it, if necessary.
Those that have neither option will be asked compliance-based questions, such as “Are you aware that you’re required to monitor your health daily by completing your daily health check?” or “Are you aware that you are required to follow all public health measures like wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance?”
Entry Pass can be accessed on the VCU mobile app or at entrypass.vcu.edu. A full list of buildings requiring Entry Pass can be found at this link.
