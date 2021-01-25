State health leaders send samples to CDC to determine if new strain has made it to Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new COVID-19 variant is quickly spreading throughout the U.S.
As of Sunday, the Centers For Disease Control reports 22 states have at least one positive case of the new strain, including Louisiana and Tennessee.
So far, it has not been detected here in Mississippi.
During the Mississippi State Medical Association’s weekly COVID-19 update on Friday, health leaders raised concern over recent virus samples.
“We haven’t identified the variant strain in Mississippi, but we do have some laboratory tests that have looked a bit suspicious that we’re following up on,” said Dr. Paul Byers, State Epidemiologist.
Dr. Paul Byers said the state has sent those samples to the CDC to determine if it’s The B117 Strain.
The new variant strain is said to be more infectious.
But according to the CDC, currently, there is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of death.
However, an increase in the number of cases will put more strain on health care resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths.
“We do routine surveillance,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer. “We send samples off regularly to the CDC, and so we’re not aware of any here, I wouldn’t say that I think it’s widespread.”
Though the new variant hasn’t been detected in the Magnolia State, Byers said that doesn’t mean it’s not already present.
He said Mississippians can protect themselves from this new stain by continuing to practice health guidelines that are already in place.
“I think one of the good things to remember with the variant strain is that if we all jump in and do those things that we know can help prevent transmission like wearing a mask, social distancing, doing on the essential activities that you’ve got to do, stay away from those social gatherings, regardless of whether it’s the variant strain or not, we all need to be practicing those things,” said Byers.
Byers did not say where the samples being tested came from or when the results will be in.
According to the CDC, California has the highest number of variant cases with 72.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.