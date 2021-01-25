Report: Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former spokesperson for the White House, will reportedly run for Arkansas governor.
According to content partner KATV, Sanders is expected to make a formal announcement on Monday.
Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, was widely expected to run for office after leaving the White House in 2019. Former President Donald Trump also publicly encouraged Sanders to run.
Sanders has spoken to GOP senators across the state, laying the groundwork needed to campaign for office.
Two other statewide Republican leaders, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, are also in the running.
No Democrats have announced a bid to run for the seat.
