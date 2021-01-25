Ole Miss on two game winning streak after win over Texas A&M

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) -Rebels finding success on the defensive side of the ball in the 61-50 win over the Aggies Saturday.
In the two wins this week Ole Miss has only allowed an average of 48 points from their opponents down the stretch.
Rebels were down by seven early in the first half but a string of four straight turnovers got the team back in it, scoring 25 points off of 18 Aggie turnovers total.
Coach Kermit Davis says it’s some of the best defense he’s seen his team play all season.
“We had some good moments and there for about 25 minutes, that’s about the best we’ve been we just had active hands,” said Davis. “A lot of different guys played different positions we matched up. We just got our hands on a ton of balls end of the first half and the start of the second half.”
Devontae Shuler finished the game with 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
Jarkel Joiner finished with 20 pints and seven boards.
Ole Miss travels up to Arkansas on Wednesday.
