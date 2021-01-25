New Orleans man faces felony charges after stolen car chase ends in Biloxi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A New Orleans man is facing seven felony charges after a high-speed chase that ended in Biloxi on Sunday.
Charles Romelis Travis, 29, is held on charges of receiving stolen property, robbery, attempted motor vehicle taking, motor vehicle taking, failure to stop for a motor vehicle when officer signals, burglary, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Travis abandoned a vehicle, which was reported stolen out of New Orleans, on Highway 67 and walked to a nearby Dollar General store.
Once inside the store, authorities said Travis robbed a customer of their keys, left the store, and tried to use the keys to steal a customer’s vehicle.
Unsuccessful, Travis then fled to a subdivision behind the store and walked into a home in the 16000 block of Willow Oak drive through an unlocked door and demanded keys from the victim, according to authorities. Travis got the keys and stole the victim’s vehicle from the driveway.
Law enforcement located the vehicle while on Interstate 10 in Biloxi and a pursuit ensued.
The chase ended when Travis entered the Home Depot parking lot off Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi and rammed a Harrison County patrol vehicle, authorities said.
Travis resisted and fought with law enforcement but was subsequently taken into custody after being tased.
Travis is held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $460,00 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
